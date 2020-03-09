Study: Mobile one of America’s saddest cities

Mobile and Gulfport rank in the bottom ten of America's "happiest cities"

Mobile is among America’s least happy cities, according to a new study by the personal finance website Wallet.Hub.com.

In order to determine where people in America are most content with their lives, WalletHub compared more than 182 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, including depression rates, income-growth, and average leisure time spent per day.

Mobile ranked 172. Birmingham was even less happy at #176. Gulfport was ranked 177th.

Pensacola was not a part of the study.

According to the survey, Detroit is America’s least happy city, while Freemont, California is the happiest.

See the full report here