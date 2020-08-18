Study: Bishop State nation’s seventh worst community college

Mobile County

Alabama's two-year colleges fare poorly

(WKRG) — Alabama has the third worst community college system in the nation, and Mobile’s Bishop State Community College is the second worst of Alabama’s 19 two-year schools, according to a survey by personal finance website WalletHub.

Acoording to the study, Bishop State is the seventh worst two-year school in the country, ranking 692 out of 698 institutions. Coastal Alabama Community College, located in Bay Minette and elsewhere in lower Alabama ranks 673, and 15th of out 19 junior colleges in the state.

The survey looked at more than 650 community colleges across 18 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

41 states have two-year college systems. The survey says only Mississippi’s and Ohio’s are worse.

See the full report here.

