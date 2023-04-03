MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A $100,000 independent study commissioned by the City of Mobile says annexation would benefit the city financially and accomplish four stated goals of Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Consulting firm PFM used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and many City of Mobile departments to “evaluate the projected expenses, revenues and demographic impact” of four proposed annexation areas. The study was made public Monday.

The possible annexation areas were originally released in January.

A release from the City of Mobile said Stimpson’s administration has four goals for annexation:

Preserve Mobile’s status as a black-majority city Ensure the voting age population in 4 of Mobile’s 7 council districts remains majority-minority Bring Mobile’s overall population above 200,000 Ensure any annexation would be revenue positive.

According to the study, all of these goals would be accomplished by annexation. The study added, “in the absence of annexation, Mobile runs the risk of continued population loss.”

The Mobile City Council had demanded an independent study before taking any action on annexation. It is now up to the Council which annexation maps, if any, to put before voters in the impacted areas.

A proposed annexation in 2019 failed to get the five of seven City Council votes necessary to place it on the ballot. The vote was along strict racial lines with the city’s African-American council members saying the city needed to focus its finances and attention on existing residents.

Annexation could impact the City of Semmes. In January, Mayor Brandon Van Hook said his city “respectfully disagrees with [Stimpson’s] plans and goals to annex into the areas of Semmes that will hinder [Semmes] growth and the failure of [the Semmes] community.”