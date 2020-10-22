Studies have shown 70% increase in cyberbullying since the start of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week is National Anti-Bullying Week. School officials from across the nation are coming together to teach and bring creative activities into the classroom in order to help stop bullying of all forms.

Mobile Public Schools are dedicating each day of the week to focus on a certain subject of bullying. There are 3 main types of bullying; Physical, Verbal, and Cyber.

“Recent statistics have shown that there has been a 70% increase increase in cyber bullying in just a matter of months,” Willoughby Hardesty, Saraland High School Student, explains.

Cyberbullying is the use of technology to hurt, harass, embarrass, or intimidate someone repeatedly over a period of time. More students are using technology to complete school which resulted in an increase of bullying in the cyber world. Bullying could have a long-lasting impact on a person’s life and should never be joked about or taken lightly.

If you or a friend is experiencing bullying, the first thing you should do is report it to a parent or school official. The second thing you should do is gather evidence and report it to the website if it is cyberbullying. There is always a way to find help!

From parents to caregivers, teachers to politicians to children and young people, we all have a part to play in coming together to make a difference.

