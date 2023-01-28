MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some middle and high school students in Mobile County had the opportunity to see what college is like Saturday morning as they toured Bishop State Community College, Mobile’s only historically Black college.

This is a part of Mobile Parks and Recreation’s College Career Days.

The city holds these once a month to encourage students to learn about and visit different colleges and universities, in hopes that they will one day enroll there.

The College and Career Days are for ages 13 through 24. Phelon Carter, a teen mentor coordinator for the City of Mobile said having these tours are all about exposing them to opportunities that will better their future.

“A lot of teens, a lot of kids have never been to a college campus and so we’re just trying to give them the opportunity to be exposed to different colleges, what they have to offer and just pretty much experience the college life,” said Carter. “They are the future, and we want the best for our future.”

In February, they will be touring the University of South Alabama and in March, they will tour Xavier University in Louisiana.

