Students return to the classroom at Saraland City Schools

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Saraland are heading back to the classroom Thursday morning. The district is one of the first in Alabama to reopen after closing in March.

District leaders expect about 88% of their students to be back in the classroom.

Saraland City Schools offers two learning environments parents can select for their child. One that is ‘traditional on-campus’ classroom, or a ‘learn-at-home’ approach.

There is a lot of excitement for the school system as they welcome students back to the classroom for the first time since March.

Saraland Elementary School is decorated to welcome its students back to the classroom.

Buses are running, but it is requested for parents who can transport their children to do so. Masks are required on the bus.

But, the school system warns students will experience a ‘new normal’ until the pandemic subsides.

The school system has sent out a summary of their COVID-19 precautions. They first ask parents to keep their students home if anyone in their family is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, as a precaution. And if anyone tests positive for the virus, contact the school nurse. The Mobile County Health Department will conduct contact tracing.

Classrooms will be set up differently, to allow for social distancing, by maximizing the space between desks.

Thermal scanning thermometers have been distributed across Saraland schools. Students will have their temperatures checked periodically.

Masks are required for children 6 and older. The school system says students will wear masks in hallways, and anytime moving around the school, going by the phrase “when you move, you mask.”

Masks will be provided to students when they don’t have their own.

For high school students who drive themselves to school are required to stay in their cars until they hear the bell at 7:20 am. Otherwise, if they are dropped off, they will go straight to their homeroom.

For a full breakdown of the rules CLICK HERE. For a letter from Saraland’s Superintendent CLICK HERE. To see the student handbook CLICK HERE.

