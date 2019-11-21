Students fondly remember murdered USA professor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Current and former students are remembering a professor who was killed in his own home. Dr. Matthew Wiser was a professor of economics and finance at the University of South Alabama.

Many students are sharing memories of the professor on social media. News 5 spoke with on student who says she took one of Dr. Wiser’s economics classes last spring.

“He was a great teacher. He helped with students who had trouble with homework. He really wanted his students to pass,” said Shelby Walter.

It was Dr. Wiser’s coworkers at the University of South Alabama who told authorities they were worried about him. When campus police went to his home on Gaillard Drive Wednesday, it turned into a murder scene when they found he had been shot to death.

Those on campus who knew him are waiting for answers on this deadly mystery.

“I do hope they find whoever did this because he did not deserve to die. He was a great teacher. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him,” said Walter.

Mobile police have said this is an ongoing investigation and have not released information on any possible suspects.

