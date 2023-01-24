SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy.

According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Friend said this investigation is ongoing and Semmes Police will release more information when it is available.

In September 2022, a student at MGM died after a Fentanyl overdose. At the time, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said investigators were looking into rumors of Fentanyl-laced vapes going around the high school.