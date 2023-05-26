PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Even though Mobile County Public Schools letting out for the summer, students and alumni of Vigor High School went to their campus, hoping the principal, Gerald Cunningham, returns to work soon after being suspended two months ago.

“Bring our principal back! Bring our principal back!” several students chanted Friday morning.

The student protestors say the absence of Cunningham has affected the way many of them attend Vigor, as they say he set a positive impact on their education and them as a person.

“He makes an impact on all our lives,” said Jay Lang a student attending Vigor High School. “He’s a leader. When he’s in our environment, he makes us feel better. He makes us want to do better. He’s our principal. We miss him very much and feel like he should be back.”

Former teachers and coworkers of Cunningham feel the same way.

“Just put the man back in his spot,” said retired teacher Derrick Juzang. “Give him an opportunity because he had he deserves to be here more than anybody in the school system.”

The protestors hope their message can get to the people with the Mobile County Public School System. The protestors want to know why Cunningham was placed on leave.

Few details have been released from MCPSS to explain why Cunningham was suspended from his position in the first place.

“I was hoping that they would answer the question, ‘what did he do so bad that would hurt our kids in our community?'” asked Marcus Durgin, a parent of child attending Vigor High School. “What’s so bad? Mr. Cunningham couldn’t even come to the games. He’s not even welcome on the campus. Why? Why? That hurts our kids and it hurts our community.”

“It’s time for Commissioner Reginald Crenshaw and the other school board members and Dr Threadgill to do the right thing and bring Gerald Cunningham back to Vigor as Principal at C.F. Vigor High School,” said Scott Lacey, an alumnus of Vigor High School.

According to Mobile County Public School Board member Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, Cunningham’s suspension is a personnel matter, and the matter is yet to be resolved.

He tells WKRG News 5 that he cannot comment on the situation because it is a personnel matter and that he doesn’t know anything about the investigation.

He was able to confirm that the issue is between Cunningham and MCPSS Superintendent Dr. Chresal Threadgill, and Treadgill would ultimately have to conclude the investigation on his own terms, and there is not a set date for when that is.

Many protestors worry that their principal may not be back once the school year starts again. His mother is worried as well.

“This is his heart,” said Betty Cunningham. “And he has put in many, many productive hours of teaching and working here at Vigor High School.”

According to Crenshaw, once Threadgill concludes his investigation and makes a decision, his decision will go before the board members.