MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The winner of this year’s Distinguished Young Women competition keeps the title close to home. Carrington Hodge of Helena, Alabama was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023 at the 66th National Finals.

According to a news release, she won a total of $46,000 in scholarships. The winners were announced Saturday night at the Mobile Civic Center. DYW says Hodge will attend Vanderbilt University and pursue a career in pediatric neurosurgery. She graduated from Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School.

From the news release:

Other participants receiving top awards in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women National

Finals include First Runner- Up Maggie Haimelin of Tennessee, Second Runner-Up Madison

Parker of Indiana, and Third Runner-Up Megan Tandar of Utah. $155,000 in total cash

scholarships was awarded during the three-night competition.