UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Mobile Police said the 15-year-old student who was found with a gun inside their backpack Monday surrendered to authorities and was transported to the Strickland Youth Center. The student will be charged with certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a gun was found inside a student’s backpack “during a routine backpack search” at Davidson High School Monday morning.

Police said the 15-year-old student ran away from the school and has not been found. Officers were called to the high school at around 11 a.m. on Monday, March 27 after a school administrator found the gun.

The school did not go into lockdown and “no one was in danger,” according to MPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.