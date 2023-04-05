THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A male teenager was arrested after bringing a stolen gun to Theodore High School Tuesday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to Theodore High School Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a gun found on campus. School administration told officers that they located an “unattended backpack belonging to a 16-year-old male” that had a gun inside.

The gun that was found had been reported stolen outside of Mobile County’s jurisdiction. The teenager was arrested and taken to Strickland Youth Center. Charges include certain persons forbidden and receiving stolen property.