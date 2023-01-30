THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school.

Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. Officers were able to take possession of the gun and took the teenager to Strickland Youth Center.

Two weeks ago a teenager from B.C. Rain High School was arrested for bringing a stolen gun to the school. The 17-year-old in that incident was also taken to Strickland Youth Center.