MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD.

Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property.

Police were called to 1870 Pleasant Ave. at around 11:44 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, for a potential school threat and theft.

Police said Grace stole another student’s jacket in on “a previous date.” Grace then threatened to shoot someone after school.

Police said Grace did not have any weapons on him when they searched him and took him into custody “without further incident.”