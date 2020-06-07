Strong storm band passes through Bayfront Park

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The affects of Cristobal could be seen at a park just north of the Dauphin Island Bridge. A strong storm band passed through Bayfront Park at about 10 Sunday morning.

High winds whipped the surf over the rocks bordering the park’s parimenter. The wind also pushed the rain sideways at it landed. You can see its impact along the Dauphin Island Parkway Causway. Wind and water have pushed a lot of debris up onto a portion of the northbound side. That turns part of the causeway into a one-way road while northbound drivers have to almost come to a complete stop to wait for oncoming traffic headed south.

