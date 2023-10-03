MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been more than a year since a beloved Mobile runner was killed in a crash.

This weekend, friends and family will gather to honor his memory with a street named after Victor Birch.

Mobile Commerce Park off Rangeline Road will be the place this Saturday morning. An industrial park isn’t a place that normally gets a ceremonial street renaming, but on the weekend when this park clears out, members of the running Group the Blue Bell Bombers would make this mile loop their own, and it’s where Victor Birch spent hours training.

It’s the place where people who loved him most gathered for runs after his death and continue to gather. Birch was headed there when he was killed — hit head-on by another driver according to authorities.

This Saturday, Commerce Boulevard will be renamed Victor Birch Memorial Way. In the year since his death, tributes have been held in his memory as people shared stories about his humor, leadership and ability to make other runners strive for their best.

“He had a lot of friends, but we just didn’t know how much of an impact he had. So this naming of the street is a really good recognition of, you know, that Victor was there and that Victor had such an impact,” Birch’s brother Erich said.

Runners say it’s important to keep their friend’s memory alive.

“For our team, it’s pretty special; to see that named after him is going to give us a sign every time we run around that loop just to remember him,” Blue Bell Bombers runner Keith Evans said.