Stranded sperm whale update: Whale is in poor condition, has limited swimming ability

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dauphin Island Sea Lab has given a Monday afternoon update on the sperm whale stranded in Mobile Bay.

Thank you for your ongoing concern about the adult sperm whale that stranded in Mobile Bay. This situation is complex and fluid. The whale is in poor condition and has limited swimming ability (swimming in circles and lateral position) in the water when free-floating. The whale is considered to be very far out of its normal habitat. The normal habitat of the sperm whale is in deep ocean water. The fact that it ended up in Mobile Bay tells us that something is not right with the whale and is confirmed by emaciation and difficulty swimming.

We are doing our best to keep the animal comfortable and keep it and the public safe while we monitor its condition and determine if there will be an opportunity for euthanasia. Unfortunately, the conditions have not been favorable to carry out euthanasia.

We are continuously monitoring the whale as conditions allow, and we are doing our best to do what is right for this whale with the consideration of the safety of our team.

We ask that anyone who sees the animal immediately contact the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-877-Whale-Help (942-5343). For your safety and that of the whale, please do not approach or touch the animal. Sperm whales are an endangered species and any interaction with the animal is considered harassment. Please remain at least 500 yards from the animal.

Dauphin Island Sea Lab