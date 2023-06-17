IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — There were some scary moments for a property owner in Mobile County overnight. This was after a strong storm tore the roof off of a barn in Irvington. It happened on Matlock Road shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

Chase Goleman sent us these images of the damage. This is in the same area where a storm knocked over trees and limbs and did some damage to at least one home on Ginkle Road South in Irvington. This appears to be the most significant structural damage found following the tornado warning overnight in Mobile County. As far as we know, no one was hurt.