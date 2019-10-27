Storm repairs could draw contracting scams

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As people in west Mobile County continue cleaning up following Friday’s tornadoes there’s a lot of work left to do. The sudden need for quick home repairs can be a goldmine for contractor scams.

With a pile of junk in the yard and tarps over gaping holes in the roof, homeowner Randy Smith picked a familiar name in home repair to start work Sunday. A Roto-Rooter truck is parked in his driveway.

“Go with someone you know, you know someone in the business you trust I think that’s where the safe money’s at,” said Smith. Smith and other homeowners around Johnson Road say they’ve had up to a dozen people knocking on their doors looking for work in the last two days.

“There are a lot of bad contractors out there just going around in a pickup truck and they’re not licensed and bonded, because maybe a year later you have a warranty, they’re going to be gone and the homeowner’s going to be out of luck,” said manager of Mobile Roofing Chris Hidalgo. He recommends people always check a contractor’s references, website, social media presence, and online reviews. One red flag is if a contractor asks for payment upfront before even starting work. A lot of homeowners agree one of the most import things they can do is just to do a little research before hiring someone.

“I do construction work with John G. Walton and I’m always leary about contractors I’ve never heard of,” said homeowner Joey Syron. Syron’s roof is covered in a blue tarp and the storm also chopped up his porch and shed in the backyard.