Storm damage near Alma Bryant High School

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally walloped a large portion of south Mobile County. At the intersection of Hurricane Boulevard and Highway 188 the storm took down a large tree. The tree pulled down several utility lines and traffic lights at the junction.

The storm also smashed Alma Bryant’s High School sign. The storm damage here is contributing to several power outages in the area.

