MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather flattened a Family Dollar in Mobile early Friday morning. It happened at about 3 am on Montgomery Street as a strong line of storms rolled through Mobile County.

The storm crushed the Family Dollar that’s attached to a Greer’s. There appears to be a tree down and storm damage to at least one home.

As I was driving to the scene I did see one large trampoline wrapped around a utility pole. The area still has power for the most part. It’s not clear how widespread the storm damage is at this point or if anyone was hurt. Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue officials are on scene.