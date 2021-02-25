Stop the violence: Group working to call attention to victims of violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local group is trying to raise awareness of the amount of violence there is in Mobile and Prichard communities.

The group, Community Action Organizers, is collecting donations to put up billboards between Mobile and Prichard with the names of the victims of gun violence and domestic violence. Their goal is to put up four billboards. The billboard company they are working with, Bumble Bee Billboards says if they hit their goal, they will put up an additional four billboards. Community Action Organizers says they believe listing the names of those killed through gun violence or domestic violence will be more effective and help spark awareness and change.

They say they want to ensure they have all of the names of the victims and are asking people who submit their loved ones’ names. You can email contact.cao@protonmail.com, or call Kalla Etheredge: 912-484-3927.