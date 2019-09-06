Stop the Violence event planned this weekend in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been one week since nine people were shot at Ladd Peebles Stadium during the Leflore-Williamson football game.

On Friday, a group of alumni who graduated from Williamson in the last 10 years went to the school for a mentoring program. It’s something they do regularly to try to steer students on the right path.

“We still look like the kids who are in school right now,” alumni James Westbrook said. “We still listen to the same music they listen to. We still go to the same places when they’re going out. So they listen and grab that message from us a whole lot more than anyone else.”

After last week’s shooting, there was a lot more to talk about. Westbrook says they want kids to understand you don’t have to try to solve problems with violence.

“You don’t have to take that route because you’re not only ruining your life, you’re ruining the lives of other people also,” Westbrook said. “So we’re all here to come together and let these kids know that they have people to talk to.”

Westbrook has coordinated a “Stop the Violence” event. It will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Williamson High School. There will be a water balloon fight, music, and free food. Westbrook wants to see the community come together and is encouraging adults to support kids who are looking for guidance.

On Saturday, there will be another community event at Williamson hosted by the football team. It’s an event to support the homeless with donations of food, clothing, and hygiene products. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you would like to drop off donations.