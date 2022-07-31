MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They say all good things come to an end, and the end of Youth Violence Prevention Week is here. The last and final event is the “Stop the Violence: Back To School Rally.”

This event gave the youth in our community an opportunity to receive free school supplies, just days before Mobile County students enter the upcoming school year.

According to the Commander of the Mobile Police Department, about 100 bookbags were available for those who need them most. Not only did they receive a bookbag, but it was also filled with school supplies.

“The city actually coming out and showing what it actually looks like to be a community,” said the Commander of the Mobile Police Department. “Having different agencies to promote what they do in the community to connect people to resources.”

The Mobile Police Department, city leaders, and community activists filled Ladd-Peebles stadium this week to reach out to the youth.

In addition to building healthy relationships, free school supplies were distributed to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

“You have to have some hope to have some encouragement to move forward every day…trying to put a positive spin in light of the darkness that we see,” said Graves.

Zicoria Robinson is on her way to 5th grade and says she is excited to meet new friends this upcoming school year. Robinson also says she appreciates the school supplies that she received.

“I appreciate them giving me school supplies because my mom doesn’t have to buy much more school supplies,” said Robinson. Although Youth Violence Prevention week is at an end, efforts to combat youth violence in our community are far from over.

“Our plans moving forward is to identify those things that went well, and identify those things we need to improve on…and to get back out with the same degree of energy if not more and to advance this ball forward in trying to mitigate youth violence in our city,” said Graves.