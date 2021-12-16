Stolen vehicle leads to police chase on Airport Blvd

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were lead on a chase after trying to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Airport Blvd. and Azalea Road in Mobile.

Jeremy Bray, 40, was arrested after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop, leading police on a car chase, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Bray eventually stopped the car near 3920 Berwyn Drive South and left the vehicle. Officers arrested Bray after he was found during a brief foot chase, according to the release.

The car that Bray was driving was reported to be stolen, according to police.

