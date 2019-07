MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a driver involved in a fatal crash that happened last month after they found the vehicle was stolen.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Matthew Busch, 23, was driving in a stolen car that killed someone on Padgett Switch Road at Half Mile Road on June 1.

Matthew Busch

Busch was arrested Wednesday, July 3.

The crash is still being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.