MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department confirms a stolen car was discovered when an officer was involved in a minor crash.

MPD says on Wednesday, March 9 around 4:30 p.m. an officer was responding to a separate incident involving an investigation at Springhill Plaza Court. When the officer left the location, the officer was involved in a minor crash with a Jeep Wrangler.

While the officer was conducting the property damage investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Jackson, Ala. Christopher Halliburton, 47, was taken into custody and arrested.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to either vehicle.