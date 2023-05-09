A bird reported stolen from B&B Pet Shop in Mobile has been returned, according to a Facebook post from the store.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bird reported stolen from B&B Pet Stop in Mobile has been returned, according to a Facebook post from the store.

The store put out a notice on Sunday, May 7 with photos of the woman who allegedly stole a baby Sun Conure.

The store said they worked with the Mobile Police Department in locating the bird.

“We are so grateful for your love, loyalty, and moral outrage and consider ourselves very lucky to be a member of this extraordinary community,” reads the post.

The store said the bird “seems unharmed” and they are continuing to work with MPD.