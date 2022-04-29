MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Stock the Pantry campaign that WKRG News 5 partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast on is officially drawing to a close.

We would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to the campaign so that kids along the Gulf Coast will not go hungry. Some of our additional partners include:

Greer’s

Baldwin EMC

Wind Creek Casino and Hotel

Greene & Phillips

Palmers Toyota Superstore

Palmers Airport Hyundai

One in six people are food insecure along the Gulf Coast, meaning 350,000 people miss meals. Rising gas and grocery costs impact us all, but people who are already struggling sometimes have to make tough choices at the grocery store. With your help, fewer people within our community will be going to bed hungry. The last day to donate is Sunday, May 1.