Sting operation nets 19 arrests by Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit concluded a four-month operation that resulted in 19 arrests on charges ranging from selling drugs to prostitution.
Operation Safe Streets was centered on the area around the Third Precinct, which covers the Springdale Mall area, the Alabama State Docks, and a large residential area of midtown Mobile. The arrests were made in the Gorgas Park area, according to the news release.
Police executed nine search warrants in the operation. The news release highlighted “notable seizures,” including 400 grams of marijuana, one gram of heroin, 1.5 grams of fentanyl, 71 grams of crack cocaine, and two guns, one of which was stolen.
Police included a list of people arrested and their charges:
People targeted by the operation:
- Roosevelt Westry, 33: two charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Demetrius Green, 28: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Ronald Barley, 36: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Willie Tucker, 48: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- George Cox, 31: trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of controlled substance
- Orlando Young, 43: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Kenneth Crosby, 64: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Tony Jones, 50: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
Prostitution arrests:
- Krystal Martin, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Jacquelin Faulkner, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Schaski Taylor, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, possession of marijuana second degree, theft of property fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Taleha Martin, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution
- Siobham Thompson: 45: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, probation violation
- Tywanda Moffett, 46: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, three counts of no insurance, obstructed windshield, expired tag, expired driver’s license, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Tiffany Swinney, 37: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ancillary arrests:
- Cynthia R. Hughes, a.k.a. Cynthia Scott, 56: theft of property fourth degree, failure to obey an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree
- Harold Lamar James, 50: disorderly conduct
- James Pugh, 61: theft of property third degree
- Murle Robinson, 59: theft of property third degree
CORRECTION: An early version of this story had the names as initially released by the Mobile Police Department, some of which were inaccurate. Those names have been updated to reflect the latest information from Mobile Police.