Sting operation nets 19 arrests by Mobile Police Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit concluded a four-month operation that resulted in 19 arrests on charges ranging from selling drugs to prostitution.

Operation Safe Streets was centered on the area around the Third Precinct, which covers the Springdale Mall area, the Alabama State Docks, and a large residential area of midtown Mobile. The arrests were made in the Gorgas Park area, according to the news release.

Police executed nine search warrants in the operation. The news release highlighted “notable seizures,” including 400 grams of marijuana, one gram of heroin, 1.5 grams of fentanyl, 71 grams of crack cocaine, and two guns, one of which was stolen.

Police included a list of people arrested and their charges:

Roosevelt Westry, 33: two charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Demetrius Green, 28: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Ronald Barley, 36: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Willie Tucker, 48: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

George Cox, 31: trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of controlled substance

Orlando Young, 43: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Kenneth Crosby, 64: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Tony Jones, 50: unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Prostitution arrests:

Krystal Martin, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Jacquelin Faulkner, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Schaski Taylor, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, possession of marijuana second degree, theft of property fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia

Taleha Martin, 34: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution

Siobham Thompson: 45: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, probation violation

Tywanda Moffett, 46: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, three counts of no insurance, obstructed windshield, expired tag, expired driver’s license, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tiffany Swinney, 37: soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ancillary arrests:

Cynthia R. Hughes, a.k.a. Cynthia Scott, 56: theft of property fourth degree, failure to obey an officer, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree

Harold Lamar James, 50: disorderly conduct

James Pugh, 61: theft of property third degree

Murle Robinson, 59: theft of property third degree

CORRECTION: An early version of this story had the names as initially released by the Mobile Police Department, some of which were inaccurate. Those names have been updated to reflect the latest information from Mobile Police.