Stimulus bill provides $15 billion for entertainment venues, several local spots on the list

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While the next round of stimulus checks is the biggest item getting attention in the new stimulus package, the bill also includes money to help struggling entertainment venues during the pandemic.
The Save Our Stages Act, included in the stimulus bill, will provide $15 billion in relief to venues across the country.
Here are some of the local venues named in the initiative:
- Alabama Music Box – Mobile
- Soul Kitchen Music Hall – Mobile
- The Merry Widow – Mobile
- Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola
- Destin Smooth Jazz – Crestview
