MOBILE, Ala — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson Friday sent his proposed 2023 fiscal year budget to Mobile City Council members. His proposed $298 million budget is 6.7% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. Stimpson projects revenues next year at $304 million.

With Carnival Cruise Line leaving the city in October, Stimpson is proposing a $590,000 transfer next year from the general fund to the Alabama Cruise Terminal. Also receiving additional funds would be the Mobile History Museum, up $435,000 to $1,585,000. The Mobile Sports Authority gets a $50,000 bump to $264,000. The Mayor also proposes $125,000 next year for the U.S.S. Alabama, which was not funded in fiscal 2022.

The biggest expense in the budget is the Police Department at $67.2 million, up $3.5 from last year. Fire Rescue is penciled in for $41.7 million, the Park and Recreation Department at $13.5 million, Sanitation at $11.4 million, Metro Jail at $11.2 million, more than $10 million total for the Libraries and the Library Fund, and $5.3 million for the WAVE Transit System.

$1.9 million of general funds will be used for the Civic Center, $949,000 for the Tennis Center, $621,000 for Azalea City Golf Course, $500,000 each for the Senior and Lending Tree Bowls, $350,000 for the Gulf Coast Classic, and $200,000 for Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The City Council will make its additions and subtractions to the budget and vote on a final plan by Oct. 1.