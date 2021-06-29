Stimpson discusses plan to reduce crime using federal dollars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More crime prevention technology–and–summer camp? Those are some of the highlights of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposal to cut down on crime using federal dollars.

Spreadsheet from Stimpson administration showing the use of American Rescue Plan funding. Areas highlighted in yellow encompass gun violence prevention elements totaling $5.1 million for 2021 and 2022.

Members of the Mobile City Council getting a first look at crime prevention proposals. City officials say recent spates of violence are affecting kids.

“They use words like “angry” “ignorance” they use words like “trapped in their own homes,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste describing recent interactions with Mobile County high school students. They say the cause of gun violence is that shooters don’t want to be victims themselves.

“There were probably a dozen shooters and each one, never armed themselves with the intent of shooting anyone they armed themselves to protect themselves from the very bad actors we know we have in the community,” said Chief of Staff James Barber describing recent conversations he says he and the mayor have been having in meeting with shooting suspects. The Stimpson administration proposal uses more than five million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to fight gun violence. Recent guidance for the funding says gun violence is an adverse impact due to COVID. Most of the money will pay for new city surveillance cameras and audio systems to track gun violence in real-time. $1.6 million will go to community violence prevention programs, after-school programs, and summer camp funding.

“It goes to prevention, conflict resolution, and trying to explain consequences for choices,” said James Barber explaining the one line item that seems out of place at first glance. No action is being taken on this crime prevention proposal immediately. They still want to have public meetings to see where they go from here. Officials say they’ll continuously reevaluate their approach to get the desired result.

“It’s not the number of guns seized or arrests made but rather that we can reverse the increasing trend of gun violence in our community,” said Barber. The plan is getting a generally warm reception but it’s unclear how it may change before it gets a vote.