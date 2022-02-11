MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s Mayor sends his plan to change city council districts to the council for consideration. The plan creates the fourth city council district with a black voting majority but a local community group says the proposal isn’t acceptable.

The proposal turns District 7 into the fourth majority-minority district but the group “Stand Up Mobile” says the margins are too thin to be meaningful. Stimpson announced he was sending his proposal to the Mobile City Council yesterday. That means it will appear as a newly introduced ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. It is very unlikely that council members will take action on it right away. It’s a new item so it will likely be held over for at least one week and may immediately be referred to a committee for further study.

Stimpson’s release called this a collaborative effort that is still open to changes. A news release from Stand Up Mobile raises questions–pointing out district 7’s new black voting age population is barely 50% and saying it should be 52% or greater. They say while the administration has made headway on making a fair map and made progress on creating a 4th majority-black district, in their words “ this proposal still does not meet the moral and legal obligations of the City.”