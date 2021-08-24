Stimpson claims victory, some Mobile council seats heading to runoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The political website Bama Politics is reporting Sandy Stimpson has secured enough votes for re-election. Fred Richardson coming in second in the voting and Karlos Finley in third.

In the race for City Council District 4, one of three races where incumbents chose not to run, Bama Politics reporting Ben Reynolds has defeated Fred Rettig.

Reynolds was the candidate formally endorsed by sitting councilman John Williams when Williams decided to retire.

At his endorsement press conference, Reynolds said his campaign would be focused on crime. He doubled down on that Tuesday night saying that will be his first order of business when he takes office.

According to Bama Politics, the other two races that will decide new council members, District 1 and District 6, both appear to be headed for runoffs.

Also heading for a runoff District 2 where it looks like incumbent Levon Manzie has secured one of the top two spots along with William Carroll.

And in Districts 3, 5, and 7 Incumbents CJ Small, Joel Daves, and Gina Gregory all appear to have secured victories.