Toomey’s Mardi Gras store owner arrested on harassment, disorderly conduct charges

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Stephen Toomey was arrested last Wednesday, August 14, at the Circle K on Dauphin Island.

Toomey is the owner of Toomey’s Mardi Gras, the store that’s been supplying the Port City with throws and other Mardi Gras items for decades.

News 5’s Amber Grigley reached out to Dauphin Island Police Department about the arrest. Chief Kym Claw told Grigley he couldn’t really go into detail about the incident because the case has not gone to court.

Chief Claw said they responded to a call from Circle K employees at 4:50 am about a disorderly person in the store. When they arrived they made contact with Toomey and he was arrested and charged with harassment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Toomey’s family took to Facebook saying he was falsely arrested. The post says Toomey was also beaten at the Circle K and was not read his Miranda Rights or the opportunity to make a phone call.

Last Wednesday, Stephen Toomey was falsely arrested and beaten at the Circle K on Dauphin Island. He spent over 7 hours… Posted by Toomey's Mardi Gras and Party Supplies on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Chief Claw said this incident is still under investigation.