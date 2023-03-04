MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Stephanie Bryan of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians was named CEO of the Year at the inaugural Business Alabama Awards in Birmingham Friday.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are a federally recognized tribe of Native Americans in Alabama and “descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation, which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia,” according to the website.

Bryan became the first female political leader elected to Tribal Chair and CEO in 2014. She previously served as Vice-Chair of the Tribal Council since 2006.

“On a national level, Chairwoman Bryan represents her community with her involvement in regulations affecting Indian gaming as well as legislation affecting the Tribe and Indian Country,” reads Bryan’s biography.

The recently announced Port of Mobile additions and expansion project was selected a finalist for project of the year.