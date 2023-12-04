MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot his stepson on Sunday evening on Baker Road, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Baker Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of an assault. When they arrived, officers found the victim had been shot allegedly by his stepfather during an argument.
The stepfather fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.
