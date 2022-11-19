MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thanksgiving time is for two things: family and food. Although most of the importance is placed on what is being served for the food buffet, Mobile Baykeeper shared a few tips and tricks to ensure the post-party clean up is environmentally friendly.

According to a release earlier this month, Mobile Baykeeper said grease buildup can cause “negative impacts within communities and our homes.”

Fats, oils and grease (FOG) can cause issues to our sewage systems within our community leading to a buildup and “inefficient wastewater flushing.”

You should never pour hot grease down your drain as it “does not stay in its liquid state for very long.” The fats and oils turn into a solidified state very quickly.

“Blocks become a larger problem and continue to compound on themselves as they catch large non-biodegradable objects such as ‘flushable’ wipes, personal sanitary products, diapers, etc.”

According to a graphic on Mobile Baykeeper’s website, November has more sewage spills than any other month from a 2020 and 2021 report. In, 2020 there were five sewage spills, six in 2021. The most in any other month during that time span was four, in January, March and May.

The following is a list of foods and “waste products” that should never be put down your drains:

bones

meat

seeds

coffee grinds

oils

pasta

rice

Mobile Baykeeper also shared some “do’s” and “don’ts”:

DO

pour cooled oil or grease into a container and then throw it our with regular trash

wipe off oil and grease from posts, pans and cooking surfaces

put baskets/strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps

scrap food scraps into the trash

DON’T

pour oil or grease down sink drains or toilets

wash fryers, pots, pans or planes with water until oil and grease are gone

throw out whole food down sink drains

treat your garbage disposal like a trash can

You can also recycle your grease. MAWSS provides free container for grease recycling. Daphne Utilities and North Baldwin Utilities also offer this.