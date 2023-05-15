Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City of Mobile officials unveiled a new statue honoring World War 1 Buglers at Memorial Park Monday. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and City of Mobile officials unveiled a new statue honoring World War 1 Buglers at Memorial Park Monday.

Memorial Park in midtown Mobile is the second largest World War I memorial in the State of Alabama.

The Bugler statue was added along with a plaque from the World War 1 Centennial Commission “recognizing the efforts to restore the memorial and the park,” according to the release.

According to The American Legion, a Bugler was someone who “blurted out command signals for the troops during action.”

“To do so required him to stand tall and play the instrument with great force so all could hear over the rattling of machine guns and the explosions of artillery shells,” reads the website.

Memorial Park has been making improvements since 2017. This is when the City of Mobile began partnership with the Mobile Center of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. This was to “improve the monument” that honors 116 Mobilians who died serving in World War 1. More than $250,000 was raised for repairs for the monument and park.

In 2020, the City of Mobile, the Colonial Dames and other “local charitable trusts” were recognized by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission.