MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The oyster statue honoring Wintzell’s oyster shucker Willie Brown was toppled last night.

The fiberglass oyster statue did not break or shatter, but the ground attachments will need enforced repair.

Wintzell’s is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who vandalized the statue. You can email info@fsnoysters.com to provide information or tips.