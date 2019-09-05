State troopers captured speeding motorcyclist who ran into bayou

UPDATE 10:30 PM: The suspect, Richard Chayarath, has been arrested in Mobile County three previous times. The charges range from murder, assault and reckless driving.

Richard Chayarath (mugshot from 2017)

UPDATE 9:42 PM: Alabama State Troopers have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Richard Chayarath. Troopers tried to stop him at Rangeline and Hamilton Boulevard near the Theodore Industrial Park for no headlight and no tag at 7:55 p.m.

A high-speed chase followed. He abandoned the bike at Lindburg Street and 3rd Avenue in Bayou La Batre and ran away. Troopers took him into custody at a home on Hamilton Street.

Chayarath has been charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and several traffic citations. He also has an active warrant out of Spanish Fort for theft.

UPDATE 9:05 PM: Suspect has been captured.

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers (ALEA) are searching for a motorcyclist who led them a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 mph on Highway 188 in Bayou La Batre. The motorcyclist abandoned his bike and ran into the bayou Wednesday night.

Courtesy: Marty Wheeler

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search off Jernberg Avenue.

The video above is cell phone video from News 5 viewer Marty Wheeler.