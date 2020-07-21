Alabama State Trooper car catches fire off Canal Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama State trooper car caught on fire on Canal Street, just off the exit from I-10. This was following a pursuit, according to ALEA.
Troopers, the Mobile Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Fire-Rescue were on scene investigating.
ALEA says the trooper in the car is OK.
This happened around 10:30 Monday night.
More details about the pursuit have not been released yet.
