Alabama State Trooper car catches fire off Canal Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama State trooper car caught on fire on Canal Street, just off the exit from I-10. This was following a pursuit, according to ALEA.

Troopers, the Mobile Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Fire-Rescue were on scene investigating.

ALEA says the trooper in the car is OK.

This happened around 10:30 Monday night.

More details about the pursuit have not been released yet.

