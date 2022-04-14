MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama filed a motion to seize items found during a raid at Nia Bradley’s home.

The court filing was carried out by Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich on the state’s behalf. The state is trying to seize over 20 items found at the Bradley home, which were bought with board funds.

The Former Prichard Water Board manager’s home was raided Feb. 25 by the Mobile County DA’S Office and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Bradley’s home was raided after she was arrested for:

Aggravated Theft by Deception Greater than $2000

Theft of Property First

Receiving Stolen Property First

Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley was also charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.

An investigation headed by the Mobile County DA’s Office brought up Bradley’s questionable spending. Bradley racked up over $3 million in credit card charges while she was manager.

After 2,400 financial documents were reviewed, it was determined that Nia Bradley used stolen board funds to buy over $200,000 worth of items.

The state is looking to seize the following items: