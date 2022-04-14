MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The State of Alabama filed a motion to seize items found during a raid at Nia Bradley’s home.
The court filing was carried out by Mobile County District Attorney Ashely Rich on the state’s behalf. The state is trying to seize over 20 items found at the Bradley home, which were bought with board funds.
The Former Prichard Water Board manager’s home was raided Feb. 25 by the Mobile County DA’S Office and Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Bradley’s home was raided after she was arrested for:
- Aggravated Theft by Deception Greater than $2000
- Theft of Property First
- Receiving Stolen Property First
Bradley’s husband, Anthony Bradley was also charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.
An investigation headed by the Mobile County DA’s Office brought up Bradley’s questionable spending. Bradley racked up over $3 million in credit card charges while she was manager.
After 2,400 financial documents were reviewed, it was determined that Nia Bradley used stolen board funds to buy over $200,000 worth of items.
The state is looking to seize the following items:
- One Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum,
- One Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, Serial # 5500055,
- TwoBighorn safe, Item # 1386208,
- One Kouboo bulging wicker basket hamper,
- One Calphalon Self-Sharpening Stainless Steel Knife Set,
- One JBL Pulse 4 Portable Blutooth Speaker,
- Two Sonos Arc Sounds Bars,
- Two Overlay trays, one in white/one in wood color,
- One 1.23 cubic ft Safe by Sentry safe,
- One Apple Watch 6 Series – Silver,
- One Apple Watch 6 Series – Gray,
- One Ipad Air 256 GB – Green, Serial # DMPDP09FQ16Y,
- One Samsung Galaxy Tablet S6 10.5 256GB Mountain Gray,
- One Samsung book cover keyboard for Galaxy Tablet S6,
- One Samsung 85” TV,
- One Finger Pulse Oximeter with Bluetooth LE RRp & Pvi Masimo,
- One Gourmet double burner fry cart,
- One 13 inch Macbook Pro Space – gray, and
- Fictious Items A- ZZZZ;