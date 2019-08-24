State Supreme Court upholds conviction in John DeBlase case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Supreme Court denies an appeal motion by John DeBlase. DeBlase was convicted of killing his children, Chase and Natalie, and sentenced to death in 2015.

Friday the state supreme court said they would not review a lower court action in the case. The supreme court said it would not issue a “writ of certiorari.”

In late 2010 DeBlase’s children were reported missing. The children’s bodies were later found, one in Mobile County the other in Mississippi. Officials believed DeBlase and his then-girlfriend Heather Keaton abused the children, causing their deaths. Lengthy criminal trials for both DeBlase and Keaton detailed horrid punishments for the children. Both Keaton and DeBlase were sentenced to death.