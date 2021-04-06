State, Mobile mayor holding off support of Amtrak service until impact study is complete

(WKRG) — The state of Alabama and the City of Mobile are holding off on supporting the return of Amtrak passenger service between Mobile and New Orleans.

The northern Gulf Coast has been without passenger service since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged tracks and equipment in 2005. Tuesday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson explained the city is waiting for a study on Amtrak’s impact on commercial rail service in and around the port.

“We were told by Amtrak and the freight carriers that there would be a study, and based on that study, we could determine the type and the size of the investment we wanted to make. Without the study, we don’t have the data, and without the data and without really knowing what needs to be done, if you make a commitment, you don’t know how big of a commitment you’re possibly making, so we’re going to see what the data shows and we’ll make a determination,” Sandy Stimpson said.

Last month, Amtrak announced it hopes to resume passenger rail service between Mobile and New Orleans in January.