Motion filed to drop charges against man charged in crash that killed Devinee Rooney

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It appears charges may be dropped against one of two men accused of homicide by vehicle in the fatal crash that killed a Theodore High school senior Devinee Rooney days before graduation in May.

A motion filed by a Mobile County ADA Tuesday says they will not prosecute Logan Woodruff. This follows an accident reconstruction done by the state.

The motion reads in part:

“It is this Assistant District Attorney’s conclusion that probable cause no longer exists on the part of this Defendant for a criminal offense as it relates to the death of the victim caused by the crash giving rise to the charge.”

Woodruff’s attorney says the motion still needs to be granted by the court.

Yaderik Morales Madera was the other man charged in the four-vehicle crash that killed Rooney.

You can read the whole motion from the state here.

