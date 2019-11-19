State Auditor chronicles toll fight, future activism in new book

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County politician who’s rarely at a loss for words is putting a lot of those words down in a new book. State Auditor Jim Zeigler wrote a book about the effort to kill the 10-toll and why their citizen activism will continue.

You could argue Jim Zeigler has had a good year that culminated in a wildly popular facebook group that eventually led to the downfall of the tolls over the Mobile River Bridge I-10 and Bayway Project.

“You can fight city hall, you can fight Goat Hill and you can even fight Washington and you can win,” State Auditor Jim Zeigler said. Even though the toll fight in Mobile and Baldwin Counties is over, he says he’ll continue to push for measures he says fight government waste.

“Our main goal is to fight a toll here and to make sure they don’t pop up in other places,” said Zeigler. The Facebook group is still active and could be a potent force if mobilized on another issue.

“We think we can keep 50,000 citizens and that’s a huge group for a local group,” the State Auditor said. He argues the tolls and gas taxes are things being fought by taxpayers in other states.

“It is a national issue and we have inquiries into our plan that could help in places like Florida, Connecticut and elsewhere,” said Zeiger. The book is free to members of the facebook group as a digital download. You can purchase a hardcopy here.

