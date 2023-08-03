PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard spokesperson says police arrested the man they believe broke into a woman’s motel room, beat her with a pistol and raped her on July 29.

Prichard Public Service Director T.J. Pettway said in an email that the Prichard Police Special victims Unit arrested Willie Ervin, 46.

Pettway said Ervin was identified by the victim in a photo lineup. Ervin was booked in the Mobile County Metro Jail on several charges including rape, sodomy and assault.

Prichard Police said a man was seen on surveillance camera at the Star Hotel on July 29 forcing his way into a room at about 10:30 p.m. Police said the man, once he forced his way inside the room, assaulted a woman, who was staying with two friends.

Police said the victim had bruises and lacerations on her head and body. Police said the man had already left by the time they arrived.