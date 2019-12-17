Stallworth back on Saints active roster

Mobile native Taylor Stallworth was signed to the New Orleans Saints active roster Monday night and played in the team’s 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at the Superdome. Stallworth had one tackle and assisted on another.

Stallworth, a defensive tackle, played in one game earlier this season for the Saints before he was released and signed to the team’s practice squad. Last year, as a rookie free agent, Stallworth played in 15 regular season games and two playoff games for New Orleans.

Stallworth prepped at Murphy High and later played at South Carolina.

